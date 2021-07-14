Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,685 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $246,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Autodesk by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

