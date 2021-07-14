Royal Bank of Canada Has $262.50 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,155,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.48% of Imperial Oil worth $262,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

