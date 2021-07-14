Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 304,690 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $285,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

STZ opened at $225.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

