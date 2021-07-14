Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 291,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.42. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

