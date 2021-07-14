Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in June

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

