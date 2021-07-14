Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 806.7% in June

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ROYL stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
Royale Energy Company Profile
