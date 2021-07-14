Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 806.7% in June

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ROYL stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

