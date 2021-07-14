Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 418.2% in June

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth $332,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

RGT opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

