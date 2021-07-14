Running Oak Capital LLC Buys 4,427 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

MMC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,856. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

