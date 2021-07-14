Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $219.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

