Running Oak Capital LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $349.43. 329,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The stock has a market cap of $990.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock valued at $742,928,478. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

