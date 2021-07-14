Running Oak Capital LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Columbia Sportswear accounts for about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,447. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

