Running Oak Capital LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,908,000 after buying an additional 150,772 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.38. 10,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,406. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

