Running Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.14.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,664. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.83 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

