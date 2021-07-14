RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.76. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.