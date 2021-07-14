Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 603,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of Marlin Technology stock remained flat at $$9.69 on Wednesday. 2,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,748. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.