Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 615,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.43% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAO. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,074,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $3,924,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

