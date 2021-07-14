Saba Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,278,775 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 667,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. 9,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,685. The company has a market capitalization of $438.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

