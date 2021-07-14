Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,054,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $2,033,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $3,952,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 3,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

