SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $18,012.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.03 or 0.99675780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.01220234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00353498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00378750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004965 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009220 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

