Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €146.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.73 ($149.09).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €114.74 ($134.99) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €122.05. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.