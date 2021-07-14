Sanofi Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.