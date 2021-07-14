Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC lowered its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,598 shares during the quarter. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SAR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,290. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $307.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

