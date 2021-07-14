Saturna Capital CORP Sells 24,148 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $278,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

AAPL stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.