Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

