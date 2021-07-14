Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -384.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $3,522,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,035,812 shares of company stock worth $76,591,679.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

