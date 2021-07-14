Scotiabank Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$44.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$43.25 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRRSF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.81 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

