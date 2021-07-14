Scotiabank Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$27.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.31.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at C$22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.03. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.84.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.