Scotiabank Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to 1,600.00

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.03 on Monday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.