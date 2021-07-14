Scotiabank Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to 1,600.00

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.
OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.03 on Monday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
