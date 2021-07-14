Seagen Inc. (NYSE:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 1,303 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NYSE:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00.

NYSE:SGEN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.88. 495,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,323. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

