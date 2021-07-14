Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Up 906.8% in June

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 906.8% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CNYCF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

