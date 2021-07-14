SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $49.54

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $48.26. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 296 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,689 shares of company stock worth $6,316,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
