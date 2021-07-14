SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $49.54

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $48.26. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 296 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,689 shares of company stock worth $6,316,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

