Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Tops $67.66 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $67.66 million and $1.32 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00374804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01553747 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,419,097 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

