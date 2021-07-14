Seer (NYSE:SEER) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Seer, Inc. (NYSE:SEER)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.30. 6,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 497,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00.

About Seer (NYSE:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

