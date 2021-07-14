Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

