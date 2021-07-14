Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
