Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.17. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 80,239 shares.

SESN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $665.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 987,926 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 293.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 115,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

