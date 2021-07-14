Sessa Capital IM L.P. Buys Shares of 694,043 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 694,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,895,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 3.7% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,455,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

IFF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.11. 11,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.05. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.