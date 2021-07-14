Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,660.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 2,652 ($34.65), with a volume of 64287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,647 ($34.58).

SVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,515.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total value of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

