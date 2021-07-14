SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,201 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

BATS IGV opened at $395.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.21. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

