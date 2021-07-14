SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

