SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

