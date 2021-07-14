SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,122 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 44.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $17,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 259.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -433.78 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

