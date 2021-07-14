SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.