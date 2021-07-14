SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,781 shares of company stock valued at $80,277,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $536.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.72. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.01 and a 12-month high of $542.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

