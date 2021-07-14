Shalom Meckenzie Sells 660,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38.
DraftKings Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.