Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

