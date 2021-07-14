Shield Protocol Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $575,888.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00016250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.