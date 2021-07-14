Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Trading 3.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 6,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,752,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Specifically, CFO Oded Shein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

