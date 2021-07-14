ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $181.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.35. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

