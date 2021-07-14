Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Shopify were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,516.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,305.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,587.74. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

