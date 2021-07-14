Short Interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Drops By 99.9%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

